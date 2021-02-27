IAF Carries Out Long-range Precision Strike To Mark Balakot Strike's 2nd Anniversary

Marking two years of the fierce Balakot Airstrike, the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a re-run of the mission against a practice target on Friday, sources reported. The IAF carried out a long-range precision strike on the occasion of the second anniversary of the aerial assault which was carried out by India on February 26, 2019, to avenge the death of 40 CRPF jawans that were martyred in the Pulwama terror attack. The operation on Friday was carried out by members of the same squadron which led the Balakot Airstrike in 2019.

#WATCH: IAF carried out a long-range precision strike against a practice target to mark the second anniversary of the Balakot Operations. The strike was carried out by members of the same Sqn who carried out the actual operations. pic.twitter.com/CPMhfQZaZt — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2021

As per sources, Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Bhadauria flew a multi-aircraft sortie with the same unit that carried out the Balakot Airstrike. The Air Chief Marshall flew with the squadron pilots on Saturday morning.

#WATCH: Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria took multi-aircraft sortie with the units to commemorate second anniversary of the Balakot Operations along with the Sqn pilots who carried out the actual operations. pic.twitter.com/8Cy1hh1DfT — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2021

IAF destroys JeM camps

This airstrike which was the brainchild of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and carried out under the watchful eye of Prime Minister Narendra Modi destroyed several Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps operating from the ground in Pakistan. At around 3:30 am on February 26, 2019, 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and destroyed the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp in Pakistan's Bakalot. Codenamed as "operation Bandar', the strike was conducted by the seventh and ninth squadrons of the Indian Air Force. The IAF had used the upgraded Mirage 2000s to carry out the attack inside the Pakistani territory.

Just before entering Pakistan, the Mirage 2000s, along with Su-30 MKIs, formed 3 separate formations. The Su-30s had played a major role in the strike as they caught the attention of Pakistani radars. In response to the formation of the Indian Su-30s, the Pakistani force scrambled a group of F-16 fighter jets and at the same time, the Mirage 2000s, which were heading towards Balakot dropped Israeli-made Spice 2000 bombs on the terror facility in Balakot.

HM Shah salutes IAF

Marking the second anniversary of the Balakot Airstrike, Union Home Minister Amit Shah saluted the valour of the Indian Air Force (IAF) fighters and said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the security of the country and the soldiers is paramount. "On this day in 2019, @IAF_MCC had made it clear the New India's policy against terrorism by giving response to the Pulwama terror attack," Shah tweeted. "I remember the brave martyrs of Pulwama and salute the valour of the Air Force. Under the leadership of @narendramodi ji, the security of the country and our soldiers is paramount," he added.

