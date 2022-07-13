IAF Carrying Out Massive Exercise Involving Rafale, Su-30S In Ladakh: Sources

The Indian Air Force (IAF) who has been a crucial part of India's defence system is conducting a massive exercise in the Ladakh region giving a befitting reply to China who is conducting the same across the border in Tibet amid an ongoing military stand-off between the two sides since May 2020.

As per the sources, the Indian Air Force is conducting a massive exercise involving key of its assets including fighter aircraft such as Rafales and Su-30S in an aerial wargame which includes intensive night flying. The exercise is happening in the Ladakh area where the Rafales and Su-30S have been operating with enhanced sorties. Notably, the current exercise will boost IAF's capability to carry out air operations in regions such as Ladakh amid the border conflict with China.

It is pertinent to mention that this exercise by IAF is happening at a time when the Chinese are holding a similar exercise close to the Indian territory in eastern Ladakh. Notably, the Chinese exercise involves the use of the S-400 air defence system and their J-series combat jets. Notably, the Chinese have a large number of fighter jets and unmanned aircraft deployed at positions near the Indian territory including the major airfields in Hotan and Gar Gunsa which have been upgraded immensely during the last two years.

Chinese fighter jet flew close to LAC, India responded: Reports

A Chinese Air Force aircraft flew very close to a friction point in the eastern Ladakh sector on the Line of Actual Control in the last week of June, as per ANI.

On one of the days at the end of June at around 4 AM., an aircraft was spotted by the men on the ground, as well as the signals of it were detected by indigenous radars deployed in the border area. Soon after the possible air space violation was detected, the assets of the Indian Air Force got activated as per the standard operating procedures, sources said

Ladakh: Galwan Valley clash

In the Kashmir region, India and China are separated by a de facto border - the Line of Actual Control (or LAC) - though it is poorly demarcated and patrolling soldiers often cross paths. On one side of the Line of Actual Control is Ladakh (part of which China lays claim to, as it does across various borders with multiple countries) and on the other is Aksai Chin, which is a sovereign part of India being squatted in by China for decades.

Tensions had been mounting in the Galwan Valley for several years, mainly given its strategic importance. However, in 2020, tension began to build when India noticed China's ramping-up activities in the Galwan Valley. Both sides had gradually enhanced their military deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers along with heavy weaponry.

On June 15, the battle was sparked over a temporary bridge, which Indian soldiers had erected across a stream of the Galwan River three weeks earlier. Bound by 1996 & 2005 agreements not to use firearms during faceoffs, the soldiers of both sides fought in hand-to-hand combat armed with sticks, stones and metal bars, leading to the first casualties on that frontier for many decades.