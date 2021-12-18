IAF Chief Assures Fair Probe In Chopper Crash, Says 'VVIP Protocol To Fly Will Be Revised'

Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief VR Chaudhari on Saturday spoke on the ongoing investigation of the IAF Helicopter crash that claimed the lives of India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and 12 others. Expressing his 'heartfelt grief and sorrow' to General Rawat, Air Chief Marshal assured 'very fair process' in the Court of Inquiry. He also spoke on the steps taken after the tragic accident took place.

Indian Air Force Chief on IAF Chopper crash:

"I wouldn't like to pre-empt any findings of the Court of Inquiry as it's a thorough process. It's a mandate to investigate every single angle & look into every single aspect of what could've gone wrong & come out with suitable recommendations & findings. Let me assure you that it is a very very fair process, this entire Court of Inquiry," added IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

VR Chaudhari on additional protocol taken after chopper crash incident

Speaking further on the crash, the IAF Chief added that VVIP protocols that are taken to fly will be revised and reviewed. However, the final decision will be taken based on what comes out in the enquiry.

After #TamilNaduChopperCrash the VVIP protocols to fly will be revised and reviewed. All these procedures will be reviewed based on the findings of the enquiry. We are continuously evaluating threats from Pakistan and China and are very well aware of it: IAF Chief VR Chaudhari pic.twitter.com/p8Nb9fjOnD — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2021

IAF Chief's tribute to Gen Rawat:

I express my heartfelt grief and sorrow on the demise of CDS Bipin Rawat, Madhulika Rawat and 12 armed forces personnel: Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari at Air Force Academy, Dundigal, Telangana during the Combined Graduation Parade, Autumn Term 2021 pic.twitter.com/dnC4c5N7WP — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2021

'India thankful to France over Rafale deployment'

Speaking from Telangana on the occasion of the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP), Air Chief Marshal added that India is thankful to France as long as Rafale is concerned.

"You know that contract was for 36 aircraft,32 of which have been delivered. Out of the remaining four, 3 will arrive on time in Feb," he further asserted.

IAF Chief on India-China standoff

VR Chaudhari admitted that the standoff between India and China continues, however disengagement has taken place in certain areas in Ladakh but complete disengagement has not taken place.

"The Air Force will continue to maintain deployment. We are prepared to take on any challenge that we may face in that area," said IAF Chief.

The Combined Graduation Parade (CGP), Autumn Term 2021 took place at Air Force Academy, Dundigal in Telangana under the presence of Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari. The ceremony is to mark the successful completion of Flight Cadets' pre-commissioning training from various branches of the Indian Air Force. In the event, reviewing officer and IAF Chief VR Chaudhari conferred the President's Commission to the graduating trainees.