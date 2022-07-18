IAF Chief Backs Indigenous fighter Aircraft Initiatives; 'Committed To Induct LCA Mark2'

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari stated on Monday that the Indian Air Force fully supports indigenous fighter aircraft programmes and has already committed to purchasing six squadrons of the under-development LCA (light combat aircraft) Mark2 combat aircraft and will place additional orders for these aircraft once production of them begins.

Speaking to ANI, IAF chief VR Chaudhari on Monday said, "Indian Air Force has already given commitment for the induction of six squadrons of Light Combat Aircraft Mark 2 fighter jets. We will decide on additional numbers once the production of these aircraft starts." It is pertinent to mention that LCA Mk2 who is also called HAL Tejas Mark2 is intended to be the replacement for the aircraft-- Mirage 2000 and Jaguar fighters when they are due for phasing out after a decade.

Will induct aircraft under Make In India programme: IAF Chief

Notably, the IAF chief said that they have already placed orders for four squadrons of the LCA Mark 1A and has committed to induct at least seven squadrons of the fifth generation Indian fighter Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) which is also progressing very fast.

Sharing the details of IAF's future aircraft Air Chief Marshal told ANI that for inductions IAF is only considering introducing aircraft under the Make in India programme, which includes the LCA Mark 1A, LCA Mark 2, AMCA, and the 114 multirole fighter aircraft.

It is pertinent to mention that the government of India through its Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat is already pushing for indigenous manufacturing of defence weapons as well as equipment as well.

Air Chief Marshal bats for more coordination among forces

IAF chief VR Chaudhari on Friday called for close coordination between the forces on the ground for enhanced aerospace safety, adding further that the creation of an air defence command may prove to be counterproductive.

Speaking at the 8th Edition of the Air & Missile Defence Seminar & Exhibition organised by the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS) in New Delhi, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said, "While there is a need for close coordination between all elements within the same airspace to ensure aerospace safety as well as effective Air Defence, creation of an air defence command may prove counterproductive because, Air Defence operations are inextricably linked to counter air operations and all offensive operation, as the success or failure of one, will dictate the demands on the other."

Speaking further on air defence command, he stated that air defence and offensive missions are interdependent and if they are executed in isolation, these would not only be disjointed but, also ineffective in the design or execution of the joint strategy. Stating the modern 4.5 and 5th generation aircraft have the Omni-role capability, Chaudhari said that restricting those aircraft to any one role would lead to their underutilisation.