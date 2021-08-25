IAF Chief Bhadauria Highlights War-winning Strategy At '50 Years Of Indo-Pak War' Event

IAF chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria inaugurated a hybrid seminar-webinar on Wednesday. The theme for the same was centred around “50 Years of Indo-Pak war: Victory in the Air”. This seminar was held in Delhi and was co-organised by the Centre for Air Power Studies (CAPS).

Details of the event organised by CAPS

This seminar was organised by CAPS as part of commemorative activities for the Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations.

This seminar brought together eminent military historians, veterans, air warriors and scholars together. These veterans deliberated on various aspects of the Indo-Pak war that changed the course of history in the Indian sub-continent. A book named “The 1971 Indo-Pak Air War: Reflections and Projections”, recording the 1971 operations was also released by Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) RKS Bhadauria on the occasion.

The 1971 Indo-Pak war was termed as a 'landmark event' in global history by RKS Bhadauria. Bhadauria, while remembering the contribution of the Indian forces in the event, said, "The largest military surrender after the Second World War shattered the prestige of Pakistan military and left 93,000 Pakistani prisoners in captivity."

PM Modi had lit the 'Swarnim Vijjay Mashaal' at the National War Memorial on last year's Vijay Diwas to to mark the year-long 50th-anniversary celebration of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Air Chief Marshal RK Bhadauria's statement

Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria was welcomed by Air Marshal Anil Chopra PVSM AVSM VM VSM (Retd), Director General CAPS. While beginning his address, RK Bhadauria conveyed deep gratitude and appreciation for the veterans, stating that speaking in their presence was a singular honour for him. He also acknowledged the contribution of Gp. Capt Shamsul Alam, Swadhinta Padak, Bir Uttam (Retd) as one of the pioneering members of operation Kilo Flight of Bangladesh Air Force and thanked him for joining the seminar virtually.

Recounting the 1971 Indo- Pak war, Bhadauria highlighted aspects of the joint application of war strategy which were instrumental in achieving victory. He touched upon the highlights of the air campaign and recalled the crucial role played by IAF in destroying the enemy’s offensive, its forces and centres of gravity. Thanking CAPS for organising the seminar, CAS Bhadauria expressed confidence that the event and the book release would not only refresh memories but also enhance our understanding of the war while inspiring future generations.

