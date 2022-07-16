IAF Chief Chaudhari Bats For Close Coordination Among Forces For Enhanced Aerospace Safety

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Friday called for close coordination between the forces on the ground for enhanced aerospace safety, adding further that the creation of an air defence command may prove to be counterproductive.

Speaking at the 8th Edition of the Air & Missile Defence Seminar & Exhibition organised by the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS) in New Delhi, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said, "While there is a need for close coordination between all elements within the same airspace to ensure aerospace safety as well as effective Air Defence, creation of an air defence command may prove counterproductive because, Air Defence operations are inextricably linked to counter air operations and all offensive operation, as the success or failure of one, will dictate the demands on the other."

Notably, the Department of Military Affairs is proposing to establish an Air Defense Command as part of the process to establish theatre commands in the nation in a bid to increase cooperation between the three services for warfighting and operations.

Restricting modern aircraft to one role will lead to their underutilisation: IAF chief

Speaking further on air defence command, he stated that air defence and offensive missions are interdependent and if they are executed in isolation, these would not only be disjointed but also ineffective in the design or execution of the joint strategy. Stating the modern 4.5 and 5th generation aircraft have the Omni-role capability, Chaudhari said that to restrict those aircraft to any one role would lead to their underutilisation.

"Flexibility, one of the characteristics of air power, gives a planner the freedom to swing roles depending on the air situation and this must be capitalised on," Air Chief Marshal added.

According to the IAF chief, the capacity to detect and intercept threats would be hampered by the infiltration of stealth platforms, low-cost drones, rockets, and hypersonic weapons. "Thus, there is further research required in the field of persistent, multi-spectral, all-weather surveillance from space-based assets. We need to also look at the capabilities of high altitude long endurance and medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft to fill the surveillance voids," he said.