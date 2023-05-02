IAF Chief Embarks On 4-day Sri Lanka Visit, To Interact With Officers At NDC

Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhary embarked on a four-day visit to Sri Lanka on Monday, May 1. According to a release from the Ministry of Defence (MOD), the Chief of Air Staff is visiting the island nation at the invitation of Sri Lankan Air Force commander Air Marshal SK Pathirana. During his visit, he will also meet Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

He will also meet the chiefs of the three services of the Sri Lankan armed forces and the defence secretary. During his visit, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhary will also interact with the student officers at the National Defence College (NDC), Sri Lanka and will pay a visit to the Sri Lankan Air Force Academy. The visit of the Chief of Air Staff will enhance defence cooperation and will improve mutual ties between both nations.

India committed towards capacity building

The CAS will interact with student officers at NDC. CAS Chaudhary lauded the air force crew, which executed daring rescue ops and airlift operations in the Wadi Seidna area of war-torn Sudan. He assured the country that the Indian Air Force will take up such challenging situations in the event of any emergency.

Air Chief Marshal said that the IAF displayed its core ability of being able to carry out operations in the most difficult situations and Kudos to the aircrew who executed this mission so flawlessly. He said that he assures the nation that whenever such a situation arrives the IAF will step up and work in the service of the country. The Indian air force and the Garud Commandos carried out a daring operation despite the airstrip in Sudan’s Wadi Seidna having no airstrip, navigational approach, fuel and landing lights.

The IAF in a statement said that On the night of April 27, 121 people were rescued from a small airstrip at Wadi Seidna, which is about 40 km North of Khartoum, Sudan. An armed conflict between rival factions of the military government of Sudan began on April 15, 2023, it started as clashes broke out in Western Sudan, in the capital city of Khartoum and the Darfur region. The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) launched attacks on important government facilities to start the combat. Airstrikes, artillery fire, and gunfire were also heard across Sudan, including in Khartoum, the country's capital.