IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria Flies MiG-21, Reviews Operational Readiness On Western Front

On Thursday, Indian Air Force (IAF) chief RKS Bhadauria flew Mig-21 Bison during a visit to a fighter squadron at a frontline airbase in Western Air Command. This is the second time in less than one year of his assuming office that IAF chief RKS Bhadauria has flown a fighter aircraft close to the frontline.

IAF officials mentioned that this exercise indicates the high operational readiness of the force amid the tension with China in Eastern Ladakh over territorial issues. Bhadauria also reviewed the operational preparedness of the base.

"The IAF chief flew a MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft during the visit where he interacted with the aircrew and reviewed the operational preparedness," IAF officials said.

The IAF chief met the aircrew, combat crew from the squadrons and units stationed at the frontline base. Mig-21 was undertaken at a time when the IAF is engaged on the northern border with China and western border with Pakistan over tensions in eastern Ladakh.

Indian Defence force on alert

Last week, Army Chief General MM Naravane made it clear to central and eastern army commanders that they should be prepared for any eventuality and maintain the highest level of operational preparedness on the front. The Indian Navy has also been directed to monitor the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean to ensure that Chinese PLA does not approach the Indian seaboard and island territories. The surface and undersea assets are on operational alert and Chinese ships are being monitored from the Malacca Straits to the Gulf of Aden.

Although the Chinese PLA’s air activity has reduced in the Ladakh sector as compared to last month after the Galwan Valley clash in June, the Indian Air Force is taking no risks and is keeping an eye on the Lhasa Gonggar and Hotan airbases in China. On June 15, a violent face-off broke out between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Galwan valley of eastern Ladakh, leaving 20 jawans dead and causing an unspecified number of Chinese casualties.

Rafales land at Ambala airspace

In a mega boost to Indian Airforce's firepower, the five Rafale jets have landed at Indian Airforce's Ambala airbase on Wednesday. The jets took off from the Merignac airbase in French port city of Bordeaux on Monday and arrived here after covering a distance of 7,000 km with air-to-air refuelling and a single stop in the United Arab Emirates. The jets entered the Indian air space and were escorted by 2 SU30 MKIs to the airbase.

