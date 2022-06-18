IAF Chief Highlights Advantages Of Agnipath; Assures Agniveers Will Get Good Opportunities

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Saturday highlighted the advantages of the Agnipath Scheme amid the country witnessing violent demonstrations by misinformed protestors over the new military recruitment programme. Highlighting the changing domains of warfare, the Indian Air Force chief stated that the armed forces need more tech-savvy people in the services.

He further informed that even if Agniveers leave their services they will have a wide range of options in the future. Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari urged the youth to not indulge in violence and instead make an effort to understand the programme.

IAF Chief cites advantages of Agnipath Scheme

"The domains of warfare are changing, and we need more young tech-savvy people in the services. It will benefit the Indian AirForce (IAF) as we will be able to select more technically qualified people. Agniveers themselves have got options. They can complete and re-enrol into Air Force for service that will grant them the pension. In case they decide to leave they can go for education or business," he said. The IAF chief added, "There are certain ministries that have made announcements to give priority to Agniveers. There are wide range of options for the Agniveer who leaves service. I can assure they will get good opportunities when they leave the Air force".

Responding to violent protests across the country, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari stated, "Resorting to violence is not the solution to everything. The only solution is to understand the situation and scheme. If there is any doubt to anyone, the person concerned can visit nearby military and forces station and get their doubts clarified. Everyone needs to get hold of the correct info and understand the scheme. When they will see the advantages of the scheme then the things will be clear."

On Friday, the Indian Air Force chief expressed his delight as the upper age limit for the Agnipath scheme has been revised to 23 years. He stated that the Centre's move will benefit the youth and will provide an opportunity to those who are keen to serve the armed forces and are more in tune with the latest technological trends. He further informed that the first recruitment process for the Indian Air Force (IAF) will commence on June 24. This comes amid the widespread misinformed and aggressive protests across states, with youth demanding a complete rollback of the Army recruitment programme.

What is the Agnipath scheme?

Agnipath is a pan-India short-term service youth recruitment scheme for the Armed Forces launched to reduce the average age of the Indian Army. Those inducted into the service will be called 'Agniveers' and will be employed for four years where rigorous military training will be imparted to them. The age group for eligibility under the scheme is 17.5 to 21 years (23 years, as a one-off exception for the year 2022). The starting annual package will be Rs 4.76 lakh, which can be increased to 6.92 lakh by the end of the service.

Soldiers aspiring to be entrepreneurs will receive a financial package and bank loan scheme after serving in the army for four years. Those desiring to pursue higher education will be given a certificate equivalent to the Class 12 certificate and a bridging course and the ones who wish to obtain jobs will be given priority in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the state police. Several avenues will also be opened for them in other sectors.

(Image: PTI)