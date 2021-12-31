IAF Chief Holds Talk With Top Military Brass Of RoK To Strengthen Bilateral Military Ties

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), met with the Republic of Korea's top military commanders to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral military ties. Since Monday, the IAF chief has been on a four-day tour to the Republic of Korea. At the third India-Republic of Korea strategic conversation, held in the national capital on December 3, the two sides reviewed a number of crucial subjects.

On Thursday, the IAF tweeted, "As part of the visit, #CAS called on Minister of National Defence & Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff. CAS also met the Chief of Staff of the Republic of Korea Air Force. Wide-ranging issues on enhancing bilateral defence engagement were discussed during the meetings."

India and the Republic of Korea agreed earlier this month to deepen strategic collaboration, including in combating terrorism, extremism, and radicalization. India has received a lot of weapons and military equipment from South Korea. In 2019, the two countries agreed on a roadmap for collaborative manufacturing of a variety of land and naval systems. After becoming Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari is making his second trip abroad. He was in Egypt just a few weeks ago.

Army chief visits South Korea

Moreover, Army Chief Gen. MM Naravane launched a three-day visit to the Republic of Korea on December 27, holding comprehensive talks with the country's top military leadership to improve strategic cooperation amid rising concerns about China's military muscle-flexing in the region. PTI reported citing the officials in Seoul that Gen Naravane met with Minister of National Defense Suh Wook, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen Won In Choul, and Minister of Defense Acquisition Planning Administration Gang Eun Ho.

The aim of the talks, according to them, was to deepen strategic and defence collaboration between the two countries. In the previous decade, India and South Korea's defence and security ties have become stronger due to a rising convergence of interests between the two countries in a variety of areas, particularly the maritime domain.

India has benefited greatly from the East Asian country's military platforms and armaments. Indian policymakers believe that expanding collaboration in producing equipment related to aeronautics, shipbuilding, electronics, and missile technology is a major opportunity. The South Korean military is regarded as one of the world's most powerful professional armies, and it frequently works alongside US troops and conducts regular drills with American and other regional armed forces.

According to a military official, expanding Chinese control in the South China Marine and the security of sea lines of communication are important concerns for South Korea, and the country views India as a stabilising factor in the Indian Ocean region. Because of the ongoing tensions with North Korea, the South Korean military maintains a high level of readiness, and policymakers in New Delhi believe that expanding bilateral military cooperation and exchanges will benefit the Indian armed forces significantly.

