IAF chief holds talks with military top brass of Japan

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari on Monday held talks with the top brass of the Japanese military establishment in Tokyo on the first day of his four-day trip to Japan.

The IAF chief also called on Japan's Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi during which the two sides discussed important bilateral issues.

IAF officials said the focus of the talks was to further boost bilateral defence ties, especially between the air forces of the two countries.

It is learnt that the Ukraine crisis as well as the evolving regional security scenario figured in the talks.

The officials said the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) held talks with the top officials of Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF), Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), and Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF).

"CAS also held meetings with Vice Chief of Staff, Joint Staff, Chief of Staff, JGSDF, Chief of Staff, JMSDF, and Chief of Staff, JASDF. During the meetings, issues of mutual interest including avenues to strengthen defence cooperation were discussed," the IAF tweeted.