IAF Chief Lauds Waiver To Raise Age Limit For Agnipath Scheme; Induction From June 24

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Friday expressed his delight as the upper age limit for the Agnipath scheme has been revised to 23 years. He stated that the Centre's move will benefit the youth and will provide an opportunity to those who are keen to serve the force and are more in tune with the latest technological trends. He further informed that the first recruitment process for the Indian Air Force (IAF) will commence on June 24. This comes amid the widespread misinformed and aggressive protests across states, with youth demanding a complete rollback of the Army recruitment program.

"The government of India has announced Agnipath Scheme under which youth will be able to join the Armed Forces. Under this scheme, the age bracket for the scheme is 17.5 to 21 years. I am pleased to inform that the upper age limit for the first induction has been increased to 23 years of age. This change will benefit the youth and permit a larger section of them to enrol as Agniveers. I am also glad to inform that the selection for the Air Force will start from June 24," said IAF Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

Citing the fact that it had not been possible to conduct the recruitment in forces during the last two years, the Central government announced the grant of a one-time waiver in the age limit for the Agnipath scheme on Thursday, June 16. The BJP-led government at the Centre has increased the upper age limit from 21 years to 23 years. The lower age limit is set at 17.5 years.

IAF hails increased upper age limit in Agnipath scheme

Earlier in the day, the Indian Air Force (IAF) welcomed the Centre's age limit increasing move, stating that it will help those who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Taking it to Twitter, the Air Force said, "IAF welcomes the step to grant a one-time waiver to increase the upper age limit to 23 years for Agnipath scheme. This will help aspirants whose recruitment was affected due to COVID-19 restrictions. IAF keenly looks forward to inducting Agniveers."

Features of Agnipath recruitment scheme

Under the Agnipath recruitment scheme, Agniveers would be recruited only for four-year tenures in all the cadre - Army, Air force, Navy. Under this scheme, almost 46,000 youth will be recruited in 2022 and the number of recruits will go up by 5,000 every year. Soldiers will be getting a monthly salary of around Rs 30,000-40,000. The recruitment is scheduled to begin in 90 days and beneficiaries will also be entitled to awards, medals, and insurance

Under the scheme, the first four years will not be taken into consideration for fixing the final pensionary benefits After 4 years, 25% will be retained or re-enlisted in the regular cadre based on merit, willingness, and medical fitness. The remaining 75% will be eligible for ‘Seva Nidhi’ packages of Rs 11-12 lakhs and will be provided skill certificates and bank loans for their second career.

