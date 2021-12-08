IAF Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari Condoles CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Others' Demise In Crash

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari extended heartfelt condolences to India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Mrs Madhulika Rawat, along with 11 other Service personnel who were killed in the unfortunate helicopter crash. While posting his tribute to the top defence personnel, the Indian Air Force issued a statement that reads, "Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari & all personnel of IAF express their deepest condolences on the untimely passing away of India's first Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat & Mrs Madhulika Rawat, along with 11 other Service personnel in an unfortunate helicopter crash today."

Notably, after the news of an ill-fated helicopter crash carrying Gen Rawat broke, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari was rushed to the Sulur Airbase. According to the statement released by IAF, a total of 14 people including, Brigadier LS Lidder, Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, NK Gursewak Singh, NK Jitendra Kumar, L/NK Vivek Kumar, L/NK B Sai Teja, and Hav Satpal had boarded the aircraft. They were on a visit to Defence Services Staff College at Wellington in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiri district. Sources have hinted that poor weather led to the accident.

Mortal remains to arrive in Delhi on Thursdday

The mortal remains of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika along with other Armed Forces personnel killed in the chopper crash at Coonoor are expected to arrive in Delhi by evening on December 9. Meanwhile, President of India Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Army mourned and paid tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat. "His passing away has saddened me deeply," PM Modi wrote as he called CDS Rawat 'an outstanding soldier, a true patriot'. While, Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane extended heartfelt condolences on the untimely demise of General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other passengers on board.