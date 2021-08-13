Air Chief Marshall RKS Bhadauria, Chief of Air Staff attended the Commanders’ Conference of Maintenance Command on August 11-12. The Conference was held at Vayu Sena Nagar, Nagpur. The event was held for 2 days in Maharashtra. It was attended Commanders of Base Repair Depots, Equipment Depots, and other Stations/Units under Maintenance Command, who reviewed ongoing projects. They also took stock of the goals and tasks in the year ahead for the Maintenance Command.

IAF chief RKS Bhadauria attended Commanders' Conference in Nagpur, Maharashtra

Air Chief Marshall Bhadauria addressed the Commanders and spoke about the pivotal role of Maintenance Command in the meticulous management of the vast and varied inventory of the India Air Force. He also mentioned the need for building capacity to improve maintainability and operability in complex conditions for the IAF. Active pursuance of indigenized projects was also stressed upon, along with the significance of due diligence to meet newer security challenges. The Chief of Air Staff called upon the Commanders to the masters of indigenization and modernization so that the MC remains as the head of logistics support and maintenance to integrated operations.

IAF chief speaks on role of AI in the Indian Air Force (IAF)

The Air Chief Marshall spoke about the importance of modern technology, such as Artificial Intelligence and automation. He stated that these modern technologies would be of help in the task of transformation and restructuring of the Indian Air Force, to always be combat-ready. Reportedly, earlier this year, Air Chief Marshall RKS Bhadauria said that AI can give models with impeccable logic to prove that the proposed solutions are the best and that the IAF will soon have the AI-assisted next-gen technologies employed for threat monitoring in its captive networks, including the current network upgrades. He also mentioned that the entire inventory management has been computerized and digitized, and that work has already been started on AI-based formulation for predictive maintenance and predictive threat scenario. The AI inculcated in different projects of the military has provided time utility. This has by done with automation by shrinking timelines for the projects.

IMAGE: ANI