IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria Attends SWAC Conference; Insists On Capability Enhancement Focus

Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria on Tuesday visited Gandhinagar, where he stressed the need for maintaining operational readiness round the clock. The Air Staff Chief had also highlighted the need for sustained focus in capability enhancement. While addressing the Commanders' Conference at South Western Air Command (SWAC), Bhadauria highlighted the need for sustained focus on capability enhancement.

IAF Chief RKS addresses Commanders' Conference at SWAC

According to the release by the South Western Air Command, RKS Bhadauria had also emphasised the early operationalization of newly inducted sensors and weapon systems. His address also exhorted the Commanders to leverage modern methods in training; in order to enhance the understanding and capabilities of the new generation air warriors.

While interacting with air warriors and civilian employees, the Indian Air Force Chief appreciated their immense contribution in operational deployments and disciplined approach towards mitigating the COVID crisis.

IAF Chief Bhadauria visited Gandhinagar for two days - August 17, 18. The conference brought together Commanders from Air Force Stations in SWAC Area of Responsibility (AOR) for an operational review of missions and tasks. On arrival, the chief was received by Air Marshal Sandeep Singh AVSM VM, Commander-in-Chief South Western Air Command. He placed a wreath at the Command War Memorial and was presented with a ceremonial Guard of Honour.

