IAF Chief Bhadauria: 'Creation Of CDS A Bold Step, Onus On 3 Services To Make It Succeed'

General News

Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria on Wednesday spoke about the appointment of General Bipin Rawat as India's first CDS and the role of IAF in supporting him.

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:

As Congress continues to slam the government on the appointment of General Bipin Rawat as the first Chief of Defence Staff, Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Wednesday shed light on the creation of the post and how it will help the armed forces.

Speaking about the government creating the post of CDS and appointing General Bipin Rawat as India's first CDS he said, "The creation of CDS is a very big and bold step. The onus is now on the three services to fully support it and make it succeed in its formulation stage."

"It is also upon us to bring in the jointness, synergy, economize the effort and achieve what is desired from the post in the time frame specified. It will take a lot of work and we should be ready to do it," he added. 

Adding further on the role of Indian Air Force towards the Chief of Defence Staff, RK Singh Bhadauria said, "IAF will fully support it and will help in all the efforts to bring in jointness and solve the issues in logistics, training and other areas that have been identified. We have done a lot in the recent past and we need to do much more. The efforts will continue."

READ | 'Confused party': BJP condemns Congress for questioning the appointment of India's 1st CDS

Divide in Congress over CDS appointment

Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari was one of the Congress leaders who openly questioned the appointment of General Bipin Rawat. Moreover, he raised several questions about the mandate of his functioning. On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh hailed the country's first CDS and extended his best wishes. 

READ | Momentous & comprehensive reform: PM Modi's definitive take on CDS, Military Affairs Dept

No politics

After paying his tributes, Gen Naravane received a Tri-Services Guard of Honour and then addressed the media where he stated that the Armed Forces work in accordance with the government in power. He said that forces stay 'far away from politics' and "work according to the government in power."

READ | Outgoing Army Chief Gen Rawat Hails Indian Army's Teamwork, Says 'COAS Doesn't Work Alone'

READ |  ‘Priority To Be Operationally Prepared At All Times’: New COAS Gen Manoj Naravane

