IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria Embarks On 5-day Visit To France On Gen Lavigne's Invitation

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhaudaria Monday embarked upon a five-day visit to France on the invitation of France's Chief of Staff, Gen Philippe Lavigne. The Indian Air Force announced the travel today on Twitter. The Chief of Air Staff is expected to have meetings with top officials.

The IAF also mentioned that this meeting will enhance the diplomatic relationship between the two forces.

Air Chief Mshl RKS Bhadauria, CAS embarked on an official visit to France today on an invitation from Gen Philippe Lavigne, Chief of Staff @Armee_de_lair. The visit from 19-23 Apr will enhance potential avenues for strengthening the level of interaction between the two Air Forces — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) April 19, 2021

The visit will also strengthen political avenues and the level of interaction between the two forces. With meetings between the Air Chief Marshal and military officials of France, visit to operational facilities and airbases will also be a part of the itinerary. This visit comes after the Foreign Minister of France recently came to India.

India-France diplomatic relations

Both India and France have been carrying out several diplomatic operations to enhance the relationship between the two countries. Recently French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian was on a three-day visit to India when France agreed to join India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), initiated by PM Modi. During his visit several diplomatic discussions held between the French Foreign Minister, India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, PM Modi, environment minister Prakash Javedkar and other officials.

India and France also share a strong factor when it comes to defence and maritime. The India-France Varuna naval exercise that is all set to take place from April 26th will have a French aircraft carrier, Charles de Gaulle, take part. India also joined France's initiative La Pérouse exercises earlier in April. In March, the fourth batch of three Rafales arrived in India from France. The Foreign Minister during his visit had also visited the ISRO centre in Bengaluru and discussed the emerging challenges faced in space.

Apart from defence and maritime, India and France also discussed climate challenges and equal distribution of COVID-19 vaccine globally. France had earlier appreciated India's efforts towards vaccine development.