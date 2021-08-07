IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria Flies F-15 Jet With Israel Counterpart, Strengthens Bilateral Ties

Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria flew a sortie with his Israeli counterpart, Maj Gen Amikam Norkin, during his four-day visit to the country on Friday. The Chief of Air Staff flew a sortie in an Israeli F-15 fighter jet from Tel Aviv to pay homage at the Yad Vashem memorial in Jerusalem.

According to a statement by the IAF, "During the visit, he called on Major General Amikam Norkin, Commander Israeli Air Force, and held wide-ranging discussions on all bilateral Air Force interactions. He flew a sortie there in an F-15 fighter and was given an overview of Israeli Air Force's operational environment."

"The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) had very productive meetings with the DG MoD and Chief of the General Staff on matters of mutual interest and bilateral defense cooperation," the IAF added.

The Indian Air Force also shared several pictures of RKS Bhadauria's visit to Israel. He was captured along with Maj Gen Amikam Norkin, sitting in the cockpit of the F-15 fighter plane. Pictures of him laying a wreath and paying tribute at the Holocaust memorial were also shared by the IAF. The two chiefs are said to have laid wreaths at the cemetery for Indian soldiers in Talpiot, Jerusalem, as well.

The IAF stated that the visit of the CAS to Israel marked an important milestone in the ties between the Indian Air Force and the Israel Air Force. Both sides are said to have reaffirmed a shared vision of enhanced bilateral engagements and multidisciplinary professional exchanges for the future.

Ahead of his visit, the IAF had affirmed that the two countries were interested in strengthening the scope of bilateral exchanges between the two Air Forces. "As strategic partners, India & Israel enjoy strong, multi-dimensional ties, an important pillar of which is defence cooperation & military level exchanges. Both sides will discuss enhancement in-depth & scope of bilateral exchanges between the two Air Forces," the IAF had tweeted.

CAS RKS Bhadauria's visit to Israel comes after his 2-day visit to the UAE.