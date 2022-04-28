IAF Chief Stresses On Need To Prepare For 'intense & Small Duration Ops At Short Notice'

India's Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, on Thursday, said that the current geopolitical situation necessitates the Indian Air Force to prepare for intense and small duration operations at a short notice.

Delivering an address at a seminar, IAF chief VR Chaudhari also said that there would be a need for the force to prepare for "short swift wars" and be ready for long drawn standoff akin to what has been seen in eastern Ladakh. Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari further added that the recent experiences of the Indian Air Force (IAF) as well as the evolving geopolitical scenario mandates it to be operationally and logistically responsive at all times.

Calling such operations a "new paradigm", he said that such operations along with minimal build-up time would require changes in operational logistics.

The IAF chief said logistics support in such a scenario would be extremely challenging considering the fact that the force has a fairly vast and diversified inventory.

'Need for us to prepare for short swift wars': IAF chief

"In the force, space and time continuum, there would be a need for us to prepare for short swift wars as well as be ready for a long drawn standoff akin to what we are seeing in eastern Ladakh," he said.

'Indian troops are standing firm': Defence Minister

Last week, speaking on the ongoing eastern Ladakh standoff between India and China, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that India will continue holding talks with China for a peaceful resolution on the eastern Ladakh row and thus the disengagement of the troops and de-escalation of the situation is the way forward.

Singh, who was addressing the biannual Army Commanders' Conference, further said that Indian troops are standing firm amid the extreme weather and hostile forces in a bid to defend the country's territorial integrity. Adding more to it, he expressed the Centre's commitment to providing necessary weapons and gear to all the soldiers to help them defend the country's farthest frontiers further announcing an upward revision in the risk and hardship allowance for such soldiers posted in the areas.

It is significant to mention that India and China have so far held 15 rounds of military talks on the eastern Ladakh standoff including the last one being held on March 11. So far, both sides have agreed to continue talks through military and diplomatic channels for reaching a mutually acceptable resolution. They continue to remain in a state of friction since May 2020.