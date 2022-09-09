IAF Chief Undertakes Sortie On Rafale Aircraft With Son During Combat Training Mission

Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari on Friday flew a sortie on a Rafale fighter jet as part of three aircraft combat training mission at Air Force Station Hasimara along with his son, Squadron Leader Mihir V Chaudhari. According to IAF, the sortie flown by Air Chief Marshal and his son is a continuation of the finest traditions of the IAF and underlines the importance accorded to grooming and preparing young leaders for the challenges of the future.

The IAF in the statement said, "The Air Chief Marshal reviewed and appreciated the operational preparedness of the airbase and interacted with the personnel at the Hasimara Air force Station." The IAF chief also urged the personnel to continue their efforts in safeguarding the nation's skies at all times.

The IAF chief is on a three-day visit from September 7 to 9 to the Eastern Air Command (EAC) headquarters in Shillong for the annual EAC Commanders' conference.

IAF chief emphasises on measures to enhance operational readiness

During his three-day visit to the EAC headquarters, the Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Thursday emphasised the need for critical analysis and measures to enhance the operational preparedness of forces. According to news agency ANI, the Air Chief Marshal apprised the personnel of the current security scenario, geopolitical situation and the role of IAF in dealing with various contingencies.

The Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari also highlighted the need for maintaining high operational readiness round the clock and retaining focus on capability enhancement. The Indian Air Force chief VK Chaudhari also awarded trophies to stations for achieving excellence in the fields of operations, maintenance and administration.

IAF chief meets Assam Chief Minister and Governor

Notably, the Air Chief Marshal on Wednesday also held a meeting with Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. "Delighted to interact with Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari. Discussed various issues related to national security, especially in North-East. Extended my gratitude on behalf of the people of Assam towards IAF for selflessly serving the country," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.