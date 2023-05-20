IAF Chief Visits Air Force Station Tughlakabad, Appreciates Role Of Base Repair Depot

The Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari visited the Tughlakabad Air Force Station, a premier Base Repair Depot (BRD), and its lodger units. The Air Chief was received by Air Commodore Rishi Seth, VSM Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Air Force Station, Tughlakabad. The visit was made on Friday, 19th May 2023.

The Air Chief met with important figures from the depot and its occupant units. He went around the air base's numerous production wings. Additionally, he went to several locations and the recently constructed Station Historical Cell that shows the development of 7 BRD and its contributions.

About the Air Chief’s visit

The Air Chief acknowledged the role performed by the depot in providing maintenance and overhaul facilities to a variety of guided weapon systems during his visit to the air force station in Tughlakabad. He also appreciated the repair and refitting of the allied radar systems of the Indian Air Force. He also stated the importance of the depot for the maintenance of the weapon systems of the IAF.

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhary also inspected the various indigenisation efforts of the units. This is in the field of guided weapons, mainly Surface To Air Missile with Assured Retaliation (SAMAR) and Missile Supply Vehicle (MSV), Poly Urethane Foam (PUFF), Panel Based Combat Cabins, Pilot Rescue Cradle and Foreign Object Damage Warrior (FOD) Barrier. He praised the enthusiastic participation of every employee in assuring support for operating Units and efforts towards indigenization to achieve self-reliance.

About Guided Weapon systems

Guided weapon systems are shorter-range weapons designed for use in the immediate combat area. Long Range or strategic guided missiles are of two types, cruise and ballistic. Cruise missiles are powered by air-breathing engines that provide continuous propulsion along a low-level flying path.

Ballistic missiles are rocket-propelled self-guided strategic weapon systems which follow a ballistic trajectory to deliver a payload from its launch site to a predetermined target. Ballistic missiles can carry conventional high explosives as well as chemical, Biological and nuclear warheads and munitions. The range of these missiles depends upon the different variants of the missile, like Short Range Ballistic Missiles have a range of up to 480 Km, Medium Range Ballistic Missiles have an effective range from 480-965 Km, IRBMs from 965- 5,310 Km and InterContinental Ballistic missile travels more than the range of 5,310 Km.