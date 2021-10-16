IAF Chief Visits Forward Areas At LAC, Interacts With Troops Amid Standoff With China

As India and China reached a new stalemate after the 13th round of Corps Commander-level talks, sources informed that Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari has arrived in Ladakh to visit forward areas near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

According to news agency ANI, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari arrived at the Leh airbase on Saturday. He is expected to interact with Indian Air Force personnel and Special Forces deployed in the forward areas of LAC.

"The Air Force Chief arrived at the Leh airbase on Saturday morning and would be meeting with the Indian Air Force personnel and Special Forces deployed in the forward areas near the Line of Actual Control," ANI quoted government sources as saying.

Notably, this is VR Chaudhari's first visit to the LAC after he assumed the post of the Chief of Air Staff on October 1. The official had previously served as the Western Air Command (WAC) chief for a major part of the ongoing standoff. Addressing his first press brief after taking charge, he had assured that India was fully deployed and prepared to handle contingencies.

"The situation on the Line of Actual Control is that the Chinese Air Force is still present on three air bases on their side of the LAC. We are fully deployed and prepared on our side," he had said on October 5.

India-China talks fall through

The IAF chief's visit assumes significance amid the build-up of Chinese aggression across the LAC. Negotiations reached a fresh deadlock after the 13th round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China on Sunday failed to yield an outcome. In the aftermath of the failed negations, the Indian Army had issued a strong-worded statement, calling out the "unilateral attempts" by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China to alter the status quo at the LAC.

The Indian Army stated, "The Indian side pointed out that the situation along the LAC had been caused by unilateral attempts of Chinese side to alter the status quo and in violation of the bilateral agreements".

It added, "During the meeting, the Indian side therefore made constructive suggestions for resolving the remaining areas but the Chinese side was not agreeable and also could not provide any forward-looking proposals. The meeting thus did not result in resolution of the remaining areas."