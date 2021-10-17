IAF Chief Visits Leh Station To Take Stock Of Deployments And Review Operational Readiness

Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief VR Chaudhari on Saturday, October 16, visited forward areas in Ladakh to review the operational preparedness of troops deployed amid tensions over Chinese at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The government sources told ANI that the Air Force Chief visited the Leh airbase and interacted with Special Forces deployed in the forward areas near the LAC and the Indian Air Force personnel.

IAF Chief arrived at the Air Force Station Leh and IAF deployments and reviewed the operational readiness of units. He further interacted with the personnel deployed at the airbase and units.

When VR Chaudhari was serving as the Western Air Command (WAC) chief, he had himself flown sorties in the MiG-29 fighter jets over the Eastern Ladakh sector. For a major part of the ongoing standoff with the People's Liberation Army going on since the April-May period last year, he was the WAC.

The sources further informed that after taking over as the Chief of Air Staff on October 1, this is his first visit as Chief outside the national capital.

Air Force at LAC

Following the Chinese army's stunts along with the eastern Ladakh sector, the Air Force had deployed its assets in a strong and aggressive way. Speaking at a press conference on October 5, VR Chaudhari had informed that Air Force is fully deployed and prepared to tackle any war at the Ladakh borders. Giving an update on the border situation, he mentioned that the Chinese Air Force is still on three air bases on the Indian side of the LAC.

After the Galwan clash, India has made some important arrangements including deploying of additional troops to tackle any possible aggression by the Chinese and building infrastructure to enhance connectivity.

India-China military talks

On October 10, the nine-hour meeting, led by 14 Corps commander Lt-General P G K Menon and the South Xinjiang Military District did not result in a mutual solution over the status quo of Ladakh. According to ANI reports, Xi Jinping administration didn't provide any proposals to resolve the military standoff in the Eastern Ladakh sector. While China alleged that India has put forward unrealistic demands in resolving the difficulties.

Image: ANI