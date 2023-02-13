IAF Chief VR Chaudhari Leads Aero Show 2023 Flypast In Gurukul Formation; WATCH

Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari anchored a flypast of Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru’s Yelahanka Air Force Station in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

He led the Gurukul formation during the flypast at the inaugural ceremony of the biennial airshow.

#WATCH | Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari leads the Gurukul formation during the flypast at the inaugural ceremony of #AeroIndia2023 in Bengaluru, Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/kenaR0er69 — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2023

'India touching new heights': PM Modi at Aero India 2023

PM Narendra Modi also arrived at the Aero Show and was seen waving at the aircraft taking part. Speaking at the event he said that all past records at the event have been broken with India touching new heights.

"Bengaluru's sky is giving a testimony that the new height is the truth of new India. Today, the nation is touching new heights and even crossing it. The sky of Bengaluru is truly witnessing the capability of new India. The presence of around 100 nations here shows that the trust of the world in India has increased. More than 700 exhibitors from India and the world are participating. It has broken all the past records," said PM Modi.

Aero India 2023

Various Indian MSMEs and start-ups will present their offerings at the show. They will showcase the advancement of niche technologies and the growth in aerospace and defence capabilities of the country.

Over 80 countries are participating in Aero India 2023. Moreover, government functionaries from about 30 countries and CEOs of 65 global and Indian OEMs are participating in the show.

The biennial exhibition will also witness 800 defence companies presenting their offerings including around 100 foreign and 700 Indian companies.

Major exhibitors in Aero India 2023 include Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BEML Limited.