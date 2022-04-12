IAF Chinook Helicopter Sets Record; Takes Longest Non-stop Sortie From Chandigarh To Assam

In a major success for the Indian Air Force (IAF), a Chinook Helicopter conducted its longest non-stop sortie from Chandigarh to Jorhat, covering a distance of 1,910 kilometres in about 7 hours and 30 minutes, according to defence officials, who attributed the record to the capabilities of the Chinook helicopter and the operational planning and management of the IAF.

Role of the Chinook helicopter during flash floods in Uttarakhand

Chinook is basically a transport helicopter, used for moving workers and material. It also plays an important role during humanitarian and disaster relief operations. The defence officials said that the rapid mobility of the helicopter will allow IAF to use the asset in the best possible way. "Chinook is a multi role, vertical lift platform, used for transporting men and material. It also plays an important role in Humanitarian and Disaster Relief Operations. Rapid mobility will allow@IAF_MCC to employ this asset optimally as required."

The Chinook helicopter played a crucial role in the aftermath of the flash floods in Chamoli, Uttarakhand in February 2021. The helicopter carried about 14 passengers and 1,400 kilograms of load for the NDRF. Moreover, three tonnes of material and five servicemen of the Border Roads Organisation were also transported by the Chinook CH-47F helicopters to take part in the rescue operations. The choppers had also contributed during the Coronavirus pandemic to deliver supplies in the far-flung regions of Arunachal Pradesh.

India had finalised a contract with US in September 2015 to buy 22 Apache helicopters and 15 Chinook choppers for USD 3 billion. The Chinooks have the capability to airlift the M777 lightweight howitzers. This means that these artillery guns can be taken from one position to another using the helicopter, even if it is inhospitable terrain.

Here is everything you need to know about the magnificent Aircraft:

The Chinooks can carry goods and cargo of up to 9.6 tonnes each

The Aircraft has been tested to function in extreme, diverse conditions across the world.

The company has produced 1,179 Chinooks so far.

The CH-47F is operated by a crew of three people, that includes two pilots and a flight engineer.

The military helicopter can be armed with up to three 7.62 mm machine guns or miniguns.

Image: Twitter/@DefencePROPalam