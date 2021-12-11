IAF Chopper Crash: AP CM Announces Rs 50 Lakh Ex-gratia To Family Of Lance Naik B Sai Teja

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday announced Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to the family of Lance Naik B Sai Teja, who lost his life in an ill-fated IAF chopper crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday. Lance Naik was serving as Personal Security Officer (PSO) to the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

The mortal remains of Lance Naik Teja arrived at the Yelahanka Air Force Base in Bengaluru on Saturday. The IAF officers paid their last tributes to Sai Teja at the airbase.

Hon'ble CM Sri @ysjagan has announced Rs. 50 lac ex-gratia to the family of Lance Naik B Sai Teja, who lost his life in the tragic Coonoor chopper crash on Wednesday, that claimed 13 brave souls. He was serving as PSO to the CDS. — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) December 11, 2021

IAF chopper crash

13 persons lost their lives when the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor on Wednesday. Those who died in the crash include CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, Lance Naik B Sai Teja and eight other Armed Forces personnel. The lone survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh is being treated at a military hospital.

Lance Naik Teja had joined the Indian Army in 2012 as a sepoy. Serving in Bangalore Regiment, he was picked for para commando training. In 2020, he was appointed as PSO to CDS.

Condoling the demise of CDS General Rawat and 12 others, including Lance Naik Teja, CM Jagan had tweeted, "Deeply anguished by the demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat Ji & his wife. My prayers go out to the families of the Armed Forces Personnel who lost their lives in this horrific tragedy, including AP's brave son, Lance Naik B Sai Teja, who was PSO to the CDS."

Deeply anguished by the demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat ji & his wife. My prayers go out to the families of the Armed Forces Personnel who lost their lives in this horrific tragedy, including AP's brave son, Lance Naik B Sai Teja, who was PSO to the CDS.@IAF_MCC @adgpi @indiannavy — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) December 8, 2021

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the ashes of CDS General Bipin Raat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were immersed in Ganga by their daughters Kritika and Tarini in Haridwar. The couple was laid to rest with full military honours in New Delhi on Friday.

(Image: ANI)