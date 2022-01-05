IAF Chopper Crash: Defence Min Rajnath Singh Apprised Of Probe Team's Findings In Incident

In the aftermath of the tragic IAF helicopter crash in Coonoor on December 8, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on January 5 received a detailed presentation on the crash inquiry report. The update holds relevance after the tri-services inquiry report headed by an Indian Army officer was submitted to the government on December 31.

The report also comprises a thorough analysis of data received from the black box of the chopper carrying India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Dr Madhulika Rawat, Group Captain Varun Singh and 11 other military personnel.

Sources informed that the tri-services probe report has enumerated its findings on the reasons behind the IAF chopper crash and further made recommendations for future chopper operations for flying VIPs. The detailed report, prepared under Air Marshal Manvendra Singh and two Brigadier-rank officers from the Army and Navy, included a thorough analysis of the data received from the black box. Help from the original equipment manufacturers was also sought for the probe.

Tri-services inquiry team's recommendations to functionaries

Previously, top sources confirmed that a revision of standard operating procedures while transporting senior officials was presented to the defence forces. Basis detailed probe findings, it was brought to the fore that the IAF chopper was flying low, following a railway track amidst hills, when it entered dense clouds. Instead of landing, the crew onboard the Mi-17V5 continued to fly out of the cloud, only to hit a cliff in the process.

Further, it was suggested that a crew should be a mix of the 'master green' category of IAF-acclaimed flyers and other category pilots, so that they can seek ground stations' aid in times of distress. In the case at hand, the entire crew was 'master green' category, which is conferred to better pilots in the transport aircraft and chopper fleets.

They are generally regarded as more experienced pilots who can land or take off despite low or zero visibility. Meanwhile, further details are awaited as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is being briefed on the report's findings.

CDS Rawat dies in IAF helicopter crash

CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife along with 12 other defence servicemen died in an IAF helicopter crash when the 63-year-old Rawat and staff were travelling to Wellington Staff College to deliver a lecture later in the day. Reports suggest that communications with the IAF Mi-17V5 chopper were lost 7 minutes before the tragic crash that took place near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. In fact, reports suggest that the crash took place only a few minutes away from the destination - Wellington.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed both Houses of Parliament that Sulur Air Base Air Traffic Control lost contact with the Mi-17 V5 Helicopter at about 12:08 p.m., barely a few minutes before its scheduled landing. In a span of a few minutes, the Mi-17 V5 aircraft carrying the personnel crashed in the forest area of the Coonoor taluk.

Group Captain Varun Singh was the lone survivor in the IAF helicopter crash. On December 9, he was transferred from the Military Hospital in Wellington to the Command Hospital. However, days later he succumbed to grave injuries he sustained in the crash.