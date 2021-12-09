IAF Chopper Crash: Eyewitness Claims Visibility Was Bad During Tragic Accident

An Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper carrying Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 12 other security officials crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, December 8. The Mi-17 V5 helicopter was carrying 14 people, 13 of whom have died, including CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika. The only survivor of the accident, according to the IAF, is Group Captain Varun Singh. He is on life support at Wellington's Military Hospital.

Eyewitness about the IAF chopper crash

The eyewitness, who was instrumental in rescuing CDS General Bipin Rawat and others after the horrific IAF chopper crash, spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network. The eyewitness rescued three people who were alive at the time, including CDS Gen Bipin Rawat.

The eyewitness said, "I received a call at around 12.25 pm and I was there by 12.35 pm. When I came here, there was a huge fire on the helicopter with a crash. There was a loud sound saying that there are three people on the ground which we rushed to rescue. There was another person who was dead, and all were burnt. There was one more person who was just near, burning in the fire, we rescued."

"We had sufficient water force as the fire station could not reach here due to inconvenience of the road. Later, the villagers came together and we helped put down the fire with water up to a certain extent. And lately, the fire station came and got things done. A total of 14 people were present, out of which three people we rescued. And only one is alive," the eyewitness added.

"The weather could have been the biggest cause. The visibility was bad. It was foggy. From the very next second of the crash, all the officials came in, including military, revenue, police everyone is here. They are doing the best of the works. They are trying to find out how the chopper has been crashed," the eyewitness concluded.

Last rites of Gen Bipin Rawat to be performed in Delhi

The last rites of CDS General Bipin Rawat will be performed in Delhi today, December 9, with full military honours, Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh told Parliament. Singh added that 11 other military personnel, including defence adviser Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder and Staff Officer Lt Col Harjinder Singh, who died in the crash, will also be given their final farewell with appropriate military honours.

The Air Force has ordered an inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident in which CDS Rawat, his wife Madhulika, his defence adviser Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lt Col Harjinder Singh, and nine other armed forces personnel, including the Air Force helicopter crew, lost their lives.

