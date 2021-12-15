Group Captain Varun Singh passed away on Wednesday, December 15, exactly one week after the Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper on which he was aboard, crashed near Tamil Nadu's Upper Coonoor region. Capt. Singh was the only passenger who survived the crash on December 8, which killed 13 including Chief defence of Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, but succumbed to his injuries at the Command Hospital in Bengaluru, this leaving no survivors of the mishap. Soon after reports about his demise surfaced, the entire nation including prominent personalities, politicians, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi began pouring in their condolences. Republic Media Network got in contact with Capt Varun Singh's Aunt Niharika Naidu, who along with the nation is mourning the loss of the departed soul.

'No Soldier ever talks about themselves': Mrs. Naidu

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network earlier today, December 15, Mrs. Naidu expressed her grief over the loss of her nephew. Opening up about the incident, she remembered Capt Singh's parents and talked about the bond they share. "K.P (father) and Uma (mother), they are my family. K.P is my brother, my friend and even more than that. Today I have no words for how I should express my sadness. We live here like an extended family." Capt Varun Singh is survived by his wife, son and daughter, and his brother Lieutenant Commander Tanuj Singh who is an officer in the Indian Navy.

When asked if Capt. Singh ever discussed his future plans with his family during his visits, she said, "No soldier ever talks about themselves." She even recalled the Shaurya Chakra that was awarded to Capt Singh on Independence Day this year. Serving as the Wing Commander in a Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Squadron, he was honoured for averting a mid-air crisis due to a technical snag in the Tejas light combat aircraft. The incident dates back to October 12, 2020, when the spacecraft's cockpit pressurisation failed mid-flight resulting in total loss of the flight control. However, Capt Varun Singh was still able to regain control of the Tejas aircraft and land it safely, an action which won him the Shaurya Chakra.

"We were so happy, there was so much celebration. We all share each other's happiness with everyone. Who knew we'll have to face such a disaster in just six months," Mrs. Naidu added. She also thanked the media for extensively keeping an eye on Capt Varun Singh's condition and making the people aware of his accomplishments. She also acknowledged the best wishes and prayers pouring in from all across the globe. "Maybe that's why he was able to survive for 7-8 days. God had given us a little bit of strength, but my son lost." Meanwhile, Capt. Singh's mortal remains will be brought to his hometown in Bhopal, where the last rites will be performed on December 17.

