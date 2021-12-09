IAF Chopper Crash: Identification Of Bodies Difficult; Measures Being Taken, Informs Army

A day after CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others were killed in a chopper crash, official Army sources on Thursday said that the identification of the bodies was proving to be difficult because of the severity of the crash. Army sources have assured that all measures were being taken for positive identification considering the sensitivities and emotional well-being of the loved ones.

Underlining that close family members of all the deceased personnel are arriving at Delhi, sources said, "Assistance of close family members for positive identification will be taken in addition to scientific measures. Mortal remains will be released to the Next of Kin only after positive identification." They added, "Appropriate military rites of all personnel will be ensured in consultation with close relatives once the process of positive identification is completed."

Mortal remains of CDS Bipin Rawat, 12 others to be brought from Sulur to Delhi

The mortal remains of CDS Gen Rawat, his wife & other personnel have been moved from Wellington to Sulur by road as the weather is not fit for air operations. Locals showered flower petals & chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' as ambulances carrying mortal remains of those who died in Coonoor military chopper crash, arrive at Sulur airbase.

From Sulur to Delhi, all 13 bodies are being brought in an Indian Air Force C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft.

#WATCH| Tamil Nadu: Locals shower flower petals & chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' as ambulances carrying mortal remains of CDS Gen Rawat, his wife & other personnel who died in Coonoor military chopper crash, arrive at Sulur airbase from Madras Regimental Centre in Nilgiris district pic.twitter.com/fhVIDaf5FL — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021

In a tragic event, Mi5V17 chopper carrying General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 more flying in from the Sulur Air Force Base to Wellington crashed. While 11 were declared dead at the site of the crash, 3 including General Bipin Rawat was rushed to the hospital, where he and one other succumbed to the injuries. Group Captain Varun Singh, the only survivor, is being treated for severe burns and is on life support.

The others killed in the crash were General Rawat's wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh, Wing Commander PS Chauhan, Squadron Leader K Singh, JWO Das, Junior Warrant Officer Pradeep A, Havildar Satpal, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik Sai Teja.