IAF Chopper Crash Lands In Eastern Arunachal Pradesh; Five Crew Members Safe

IAF's chopper Mi-17 crashed while landing in Eastern Arunachal Pradesh on Friday morning. Five crew members who were onboard sustained injuries, but are safe.

A Mi-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crash-landed in Eastern Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday morning. Five crew members who were on board are said to be safe; however, they have sustained minor injuries. The incident took place when the helicopter was carrying out an air maintenance charge.

Sources informed that a court of inquiry will be ordered to determine the reasons for the incident. 

IAF's Mirage-2000 crashes in MP due to technical glitch

Earlier, on October 21 IAF's Mirage 2000 fighter had crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district. The pilot had sustained injuries however he had ejected safely. The accident took place owing to some technical glitches but an enquiry was also set to ascertain the exact cause of the plane crash. 

On ground visuals accessed by Republic had shown the wreckage scattered on an empty field in Mankabad, some 6 km from Bhind. Several locals also rushed to the spot after the crash and smoke can be seen coming out from the debris of the trainer jet half-buried in the agricultural field. A team of police officials also reached the disputed area and cordoned it off. The plane caught fire after the crash. The aircraft had taken off from the Maharajpura airbase at Gwalior in the morning, the official informed. Bhind district administration and IAF officials reached the spot soon after getting information about the crash. 

IAF drone crashes in Punjab

Prior to that, an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) drone of the IAF had crashed on the paddy fields of Kalanaur village of Punjab's Gurdaspur. The incident was reported on the evening of August 10, after police and locals found the drone lying on the field and informed the nearby security base. On inspection, the IAF Officials revealed that the crash took place due to a technical slag in the UAV. The officials had launched an investigation to identify the technical fault that led to such an incident. 

