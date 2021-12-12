IAF Chopper Crash: Mobile That Allegedly Captured Helicopter Sent For Forensic Analysis

In a tragic event, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other security officials passed away as a Mi5-V17 chopper flying in from the Sulur Air Force Base to Wellington crashed on Wednesday. Joe, a wedding photographer from Coimbatore, had gone to the Katteri area in the hilly Nilgiris district along with his friend Nazar and some of his family members to click photographs on the same day. He had recorded the video of the alleged ill-fated helicopter on his mobile phone, moments before it crashed. The alleged video of the chopper disappearing into the fog has since gone viral on social media.

The mobile phone on which the video of the alleged helicopter was shot has been sent for forensic examination, police said on Sunday. A probe is also underway to ascertain why the photographer and few others with him had gone to the dense forest region, which is a prohibited area due to the frequent movement of wild animals, they said.

Besides, police are questioning witnesses to gather clues about the crash, they said.

Coonoor chopper crash

In the chopper crash that took place in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday, General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat were killed. Also, killed were Bipin Rawat's Defence Adviser Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh, Wing Commander PS Chauhan, Squadron Leader K Singh, JWO Das, Junior Warrant Officer Pradeep A, Havildar Satpal, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik Sai Teja. Group Captain Varun Singh, the only survivor, is being treated for severe burns and is on life support.

Due to the severity of the crash, identification of the bodies was proving to be difficult. Late General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder were identified on Thursday and handed over to the next of Kin for the funeral. The funeral of all three took place on Friday.

The bodies of 10 remaining victims of the IAF chopper crash near Coonoor were identified and the last rites of five of them were conducted on Saturday at their native places with appropriate military honour. The bodies of the remaining five have been transported to their hometowns by military aircraft, where the final rites will take place on Sunday or Monday.

Image: PTI/Republicworld