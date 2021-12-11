IAF Chopper Crash: Mortal Remains Of 4 Victims Identified; To Be Cremated With Honours

The mortal remains of four IAF chopper crash victims- Lieutenant colonel Harjinder Singh, Havildar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh and Naik Jitendra Kumar will be released to family members on Sunday morning, the Indian Army informed. Their identities were confirmed through DNA testing.

"Mortal remains will move tomorrow by air for last rites with appropriate military honour. Wreaths will be laid tomorrow at Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt prior to departure. Last rites of Lt Col Harjinder Singh is likely to take place at Brar Square tomorrow AN," the India Army said.

The mortal remains of Lt Col Harjinder Singh will reach his home in Delhi Cantonment at 1 pm on Sunday and people will be able to pay last respects till 2 pm after which the remains will be taken to Brar Square for final rites. The cremation will take place at 3.30 pm, Army informed.

IAF chopper crash

The IAF chopper carrying 14 persons, including Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday. Group Captain Varun Singh is the lone survivor of the ill-fated accident.

Those who lost their lives include CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Brig LS Lidder, Lt Col Harjinder Singh, NK Gursewak Singh, NK Jitendra Kumar, L/Naik Vivek Kumar, L/Naik B Sai Teja and Hav Satpal along with IAF pilots.