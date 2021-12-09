IAF Chopper Crash: People of Sqn Ldr Kuldeep Singh's Rajasthan Hometown Engulfed In Grief

On Thursday, devastated relatives of Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, who was the co-pilot of the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter that crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, and villagers in a village 50 kilometres from Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district headquarters were busy preparing for his funeral. Thousands are expected to attend Singh's final ceremonies, which will be held at the Mahatma Gandhi Government School grounds in his Ghardana Khurd village. Singh's cremation has been approved by the Education Department, according to village sarpanch Ummed Singh Rao. His statue will be placed in the school as well.

Rajasthan | People mourn the demise of Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh at his native city, Jhunjhunu. He lost his life in the chopper crash.



It's a huge setback for us & the whole nation to lose such a capable officer. We'll never forget their sacrifice: Cousin of Sqn Ldr K Singh pic.twitter.com/5A1kkYiSGt — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021

"Everyone in the village is devastated by this news. As soon as the death of Singh was confirmed on Wednesday evening, his family began to arrive in the area,'' village sarpanch Ummed Singh Rao stated. "The entire village is involved in planning the funeral procession and cremation. The villagers and Singh's family have agreed to hold the funeral on the school grounds. Thousands of people would converge in the village to pay their respects to him,'' he continued.

Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh dies in IAF Chopper crash

Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh was amongst those killed in the IAF helicopter crash that took place at the Upper Coonoor region of Tamil Nadu on December 8. According to Rao, Singh's father retired from the Navy, and many of Singh's cousin brothers are also serving in various Armed Forces. His father and other family members reside in Jaipur, whilst his extended family resides in Ghardana Khurd. "Singh's father is currently said to be in Delhi," he said.

CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and 11 other people aboard an Indian Air Force helicopter died in a crash near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday. Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor, is being treated in a hospital. Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh's mortal remains were carried in decorated Army trucks to the Madras Regimental Centre in Wellington. The mortal remains were placed in caskets draped in the Indian tricolour. Wreaths and floral tributes were laid by senior Army officials, Tamil Nadu ministers, and Army veterans. The remains were then carried to Coimbatore by car, which is about 70 kilometres away, from where they would be flown to New Delhi in a special IAF plane.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra expressed his condolences on Singh's death. "The Governor Kalraj Mishra has condoled the martyrdom of Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, resident of Ghardana Khurd, Jhunjhunu, in a helicopter accident in Tamil Nadu," an official statement said.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje also took to Twitter to pay tribute to Singh. "Deeply saddened to learn that Rajasthan too has lost a brave-heart in the helicopter crash that claimed the life of CDS Bipin Rawat & others. I salute the martyrdom of Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Ghardana Khurd, Jhunjhunu," she said.

Harjinder Singh, a Lieutenant Colonel from the Ajmer area, was also killed in the crash. His last rites will be performed in the National Capital Delhi.

(With inputs from PTI)

Image: ANI/Twitter