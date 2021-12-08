IAF Chopper Crash: PM Modi Holds Meeting Of CCS As CDS Bipin Rawat & 12 Others Pass Away

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS). In the meeting that is taking place at his official residence, the prime focus will be on the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, which claimed the life CDS General Bipin Rawat hi wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others. A statement from the side of the government is expected after the conclusion of the meeting.

General Rawat and his wife among 13 dead in chopper crash

IAF earlier today made an announcement on the IAF Mi 17 V5 helicopter with a crew of 4 members carrying the CDS and 9 other passengers that met with a tragic accident near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. "With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident," it stated.

"Gp Capt Varun Singh SC, Directing Staff at DSSC with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington," it added.

14 people were involved in the crash including CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat. Others who were on board included Defence Assistant to CDS Brigadier LS Lidder, SO to CDS Lt. Col. Harjinder Singh, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, Lance Naik B Sai Teja and Havaldar Satpal.

As per sources, all 14 people left Delhi at 9 AM and reached Sulur at 11:35. At 11.45, he boarded the helicopter for Wellington, which crashed minutes before the landing at 12:20 PM.

President Kovind, Prime Minister Modi extend condolences

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind was one of the first ones to react to the untimely demise of General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat saying that he was deeply shocked and anguished." The nation has lost one of its bravest sons. His four decades of selfless service to the motherland was marked by exceptional gallantry and heroism. My condolences to his family," he wrote on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a picture of his with General Bipin Rawat who he referred to an outstanding soldier and a true patriot. "He greatly contributed to modernising our armed forces and security apparatus. His insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional. His passing away has saddened me deeply. Om Shanti," he wrote.