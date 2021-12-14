IAF Chopper Crash: Raj CM Announces Rs 1 Cr Aid For Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh's Kin

Extending support to the family of martyred Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh who was killed in the IAF Chopper crash that took place in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, the Rajasthan government on Tuesday announced that it would provide financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the kin of the deceased soldier. Singh was the co-pilot who was ferrying the Chief of Defence Staff along with others during the Tamil Nadu IAF helicopter crash.

Rajasthan CM announces Rs 1 crore for co-pilot's family in IAF Chopper crash

On Saturday, the IAF soldier was cremated in his hometown of Ghardana Khurd in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made an announcement on Twitter, "The Rajasthan government has decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the family members of Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, who achieved martyrdom in the recent helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu."

कुन्नूर (तमिलनाडु) हेलीकॉप्टर दुर्घटना में शहीद हुए झुंझुनूं, राजस्थान के सपूत स्क्वॉड्रन लीडर श्री कुलदीप सिंह के परिजनों को राज्य सरकार ने एक करोड़ रूपये की सहायता राशि प्रदान करने का निर्णय लिया है। इस कठिन घड़ी में प्रदेश सरकार शहीद के परिजनों के साथ है। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 14, 2021

He stated that the Rajasthan government is supporting Singh's family through this difficult time.



Apart from this, the last rites of Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, who was among the 13 who died in the Tamil Nadu chopper crash were also performed on Sunday at Brar Square in New Delhi. The last rites of Lance Naik B Sai Teja were also performed with full military honours in his hometown in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.



The cremation of Lance Naik Kumar was held on Sunday in Uttarakhand with full state and military honours. Earlier, Dignitaries paid final respects to India's foremost military officer on Friday, December 10. The last rites of CDS Rawat along with his wife Madhulika Rawat were conducted at the Brar Square crematorium, Delhi Cantonment. The couple were laid down together on the funeral pyre.

IAF chopper crash

In a tragic development, India's Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat succumbed to injuries on December 8 after an IAF Mi-17 V5 helicopter carrying 13 crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. The CDS along with his wife and 12 personnel of the defence staff were travelling to a college in Wellington when the devastating incident took 13 lives. Group Captain Varun Singh is the lone survivor of the crash and is currently being treated in Bangalore, his condition is stable. The IAF has recovered the black box from the charred helicopter and is investigating the cause of the crash.

Image: PTI, ANI