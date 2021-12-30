IAF Chopper Crash: Tri-services Inquiry Report Likely To Be Submitted To Govt On Dec 31

The report of the tri-services inquiry team, set up to probe the ill-fated IAF chopper crash which led to the demise of India's senior-most military officer CDS General Bipin Rawat, and 13 others will be presented to the government on December 31, sources have revealed. The detailed report has been prepared by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh and includes two Brigadier-rank officers from the Army and Navy. It includes a thorough analysis of the data received from the black box. Help from the original equipment manufacturers was also sought for the probe.

"The inquiry report is expected to be submitted to the government by December 31. The detailed report has been prepared on the ground by the officials and thorough analysis of the data received from the black box," government sources told ANI.

The sources said the initial investigations into the case suggested that the accident was sudden.

IAF chopper crash

On December 8, in a major tragedy, India lost its first Cheif of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 others. CDS General Bipin Rawat was on his way to Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington, Tamil Nadu, to address the student officers, along with other Army personnel when the tragedy unfolded.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed both Houses of Parliament that Sulur Air Base Air Traffic Control lost contact with the Mi-17 V5 Helicopter at about 12.08 pm barely a few minutes before its scheduled landing. In a span of a few minutes, the Mi-17 V5 aircraft carrying the personnel crashed in the forest area of the Coonoor taluk. Group Captain Varun Singh was the lone survivor in the IAF helicopter crash. On December 9, he was transferred from the Military Hospital in Wellington to the Command Hospital, however, days later he also succumbed to his burn injuries.

The funeral procession of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat left his official residence for the last rites at the Brar Square crematorium in the Delhi Cantonment on Friday, December 10. He was laid to rest with full honors in a funeral prepared by his Regiment 5/11 Gorkha Rifles.

