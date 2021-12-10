IAF Chopper Crash: UP CM Meets Family Of Late Mi-17V5 Pilot Wg Cdr Prithvi Singh Chauhan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday met family members of Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan who lost his life in an IAF (Indian Air Force) chopper crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday. The CM announced a job to his family member and Rs 50 lakh compensation. An institution will also be named after him, CM Yogi Adityanath announced.

"I met the family members of Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan who died in the helicopter crash to express my condolences. The state govt will provide a job to his family member and Rs 50 lakh. We will also name an institution after him," the UP CM said.

The last rites of Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan will be performed on Saturday in Agra with full state honours, he said. "I also pray for the recovery of Wing Commander Varun Singh who has been injured in the crash," Yogi Adityanath said.

कुन्नूर, तमिलनाडु में हेलीकॉप्टर दुर्घटना में दिवंगत हुए माँ भारती के वीर सपूत विंग कमांडर श्री पृथ्वी सिंह चौहान जी के पैतृक आवास पहुंचकर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी व परिजनों से भेंट की।



प्रदेश सरकार परिजनों के साथ है।



परमपिता शोकाकुल परिजनों को यह दारुण दु:ख सहन करने की शक्ति दें। pic.twitter.com/Pp9WdwBanY — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 10, 2021

Who was Prithvi Singh Chauhan?

Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan was the pilot of the Mi-17V5 helicopter that crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday. The family of the 42-year-old had migrated from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior to Agra in 2006. Wing Commander Chauhan had joined the IAF in Hyderabad in 2000 and was posted at the Indian Airforce station in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Chauhan's first posting was in Hyderabad. He was then stationed at several other places including Guwahati, Gorakhpur, Andaman and Nicobar. During his service of more than 20 years, Wing Commander also went to Sudan for a year-long special training.

On Wednesday, Chauhan was flying a Mi-17V5 chopper carrying Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat and 12 others to the Defence Services Staff Colege in Wellington to address the student officers and faculty. The aircraft crashed just a few minutes before the landing. The lone survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh SC, is currently undergoing treatment at a military hospital in Bengaluru.

CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat laid to rest

The nation on Friday bid a tearful goodbye to CDS General Bipin Singh Rawat and his wife Madhulika on Friday. Their last rites were held at Brar Square Crematorium in Delhi Cantonment with full military honours. A total of 800 service personnel were in attendance and CDS Rawat and his wife were accorded a 17 gun salute. Earlier in the day, Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh Lidder was also laid to rest.