IAF Chopper Crash: WB Governor Hands Over Rs 5.5 Lakh Cheque To Havaldar Satpal Rai's Kin

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar handed over a cheque amounting to Rs 5.5 lakh to the family of the late Havaldar Satpal Rai, who died in the IAF chopper crash on December 8. The family was called on at Raj Bhawan in Darjeeling on Monday and handed over the financial assistance to braveheart's wife & mother. Late Satpal Rai was onboard the Mi-17V5 helicopter that was also carrying CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 12 others in uniform.

The West Bengal Governor shared glimpses of the meeting:

IAF Chopper crash

On December 8, in a major tragedy, India lost its first Cheif of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 others. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed both Houses of Parliament that Sulur Air Base Air Traffic Control lost contact with the Mi-17 V5 Helicopter at about 12.08 pm barely a few minutes before its scheduled landing at Wellington where the CDS was going to interact with the student officers. He also revealed that the IAF had ordered a tri-services enquiry headed by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh who is serving as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command.

Group Captain Varun Singh was the lone survivor in the IAF helicopter crash however he too succumbed to his injuries later. Initially admitted to the Military Hospital at Wellington after sustaining severe injuries, he was shifted to the Command Hospital in Bengaluru on December 9. General Bipin Rawat's wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lt Col Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel also lost their lives in the IAF helicopter crash.

Speaking on the IAF helicopter crash, Chief VR Chaudhari recently had assured 'very fair process' in the Court of Inquiry. He also spoke on the steps taken after the tragic accident took place.