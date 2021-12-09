IAF Chopper Crash: Who Was Lance Naik Sai Teja? Know More About CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's PSO

Lance Naik B. Sai Teja, the Personal Security Officer (PSO) of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, was among the 13 killed in the IAF helicopter crash on Wednesday. According to B. Sukumar, Sai Teja's niece, Lance Naik Teja spoke to the family on a video call in the morning preceding the incident, and they were shocked to learn of the sudden event that occurred in the afternoon.

Who was Lance Naik B. Sai Teja?

Lance Naik Sai Teja, who was born in Kantevaripalli village in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district, joined the Indian Army's Bengaluru Regiment in 2013 during a recruitment drive in Guntur. After a year in the Army, he retook departmental exams and was assigned as Lance Naik at 11 Para (special forces).

He was assigned to the CDS' personal security wing seven months ago after serving at the Bengaluru Army training camp. Sai Teja is survived by his wife Syamala and two children, a two-year-old girl and a six-year-old son. Mahesh Babu, his brother, is also in the army and is currently stationed in Sikkim.

According to reports, he was very passionate about the army and started preparing for it after his Class 10. He was also a cricketer who participated in local tournaments. Teja attended a local school until Class 10 and then graduated from Guntur. Teja's younger brother, B Mahesh, is also a soldier of the Army.

PSO of Gen Bipin Rawat among 12 army personnel who lost their lives

His niece Sukumar went on to reveal that Sai Teja had last visited his home in September for the Vinayaka Chaviti festival. People from all around the district have been expressing their support and condolences to the family of the departed Lance Naik. According to Sukumar, Lance Naik's funeral would be held in his native village in accordance with Hindu customs. An IAF chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday killed 13 persons, including General Bipin Rawat and his wife.

General Rawat, India's first CDS, was on his way to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, along with 13 others, to address the staff and student officers of the Staff Course on Wednesday when his helicopter crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

(with inputs from ANI)