In a shocking development on Wednesday, an Indian Air Force helicopter carrying senior officials crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. As per the passenger manifest of the chopper from Delhi to Sulur accessed by Republic TV, a total of 9 persons were on board the Mi-17 V5 Helicopter of the IAF. This includes Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Defence Assistant to CDS Brigadier LS Lidder, SO to CDS Lt. Col. Harjinder Singh, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, Lance Naik B Sai Teja and Havaldar Satpal were in the chopper.

Three persons in the chopper have sustained serious injuries so far in the crash that occurred between Coimbatore and Sulur at about 12.30 pm and have been taken to the hospital, sources added. At present, the search and rescue operations have been launched from the nearby bases. Republic TV has learnt that Rawat was travelling to the Wellington Staff College for a lecture which was reportedly scheduled at 2.45 pm. The Director General of Military Operations is continuously monitoring the situation.

#WATCH | Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper.



IAF issues statement

In a statement, the IAF stated, "An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident". The injured persons have reportedly been admitted to the Wellington Cantonment Hospital. Sources have hinted that poor weather led to the accident.

Moreover, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has briefed PM Modi about this accident before the Cabinet meeting. While the CDS has been taken to the hospital, preparations have been made for Singh to leave for the crash site. Sources also indicated that 4 dead bodies have been recovered from the spot.

Politicians pray for well-being of CDS & other passengers

Shocked to hear about the tragic crash of helicopter with CoDS Shri Bipin Rawat ji on board.

In another development, Rajnath Singh is likely to brief the Parliament on the chopper crash. Taking to Twitter, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "Hoping for the safety of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and others onboard the chopper. Prayers for speedy recovery".