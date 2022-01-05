IAF Chopper Hit Cliff While Flying Out Of Thick Cloud: Republic Accesses Details Of Report

In a big development, Republic TV accessed details of the IAF chopper crash inquiry report that was submitted to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lt Col Harjinder Singh and 10 other Armed Forces personnel also lost their lives in the crash that took place on December 8, 2021. As per sources, the Indian Air Force gave a detailed presentation to Defence Minister Singh which lasted for over 45 minutes.

Sources indicated that the Mi-17 V5 Helicopter was following a railway line in the hills when it entered a thick cloud cover that emerged suddenly. The inquiry concluded that the pilots decided to fly out of the cloud cover rather than land as the chopper was flying at a low altitude. While they knew the terrain, the chopper hit a cliff in the process. Moreover, sources revealed that no distress call was made to ground stations as the entire crew was confident that they will be able to wriggle out of the situation.

The crew comprised of 'master green' pilots which implies that they were the best in the transport aircraft and helicopter fleets of the three forces who can land or take off in low visibility, sources added. In the report, the tri-services inquiry also made some recommendations for revising the Standard Operating Procedures while operating choppers carrying VIPs. For instance, the probe panel reportedly suggested that that the crew should be a mix of 'master green' and other categories of pilots in the future so that they can seek help from the ground stations if required.

WATCH | Republic accesses details of the crash report which led to the demise of CDS Bipin Rawat



The IAF helicopter crash

On December 9, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed both Houses of Parliament on the IAF helicopter crash. He explained that Sulur Air Base Air Traffic Control lost contact with the Mi-17 V5 Helicopter at about 12.08 pm barely a few minutes before its scheduled landing at Wellington where the CDS was going to interact with the student officers. He also revealed that the IAF had ordered a tri-services enquiry headed by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh who is serving as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command.

Explaining the sequence of events, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated, "The Air Force Mi-17 V5 helicopter took off from Sulur Air Base at 11:48 AM yesterday and was expected to land at Wellington by 12:15 PM. Air Traffic Control at Sulur Air Base lost contact with the helicopter at approximately 12:08 PM. Subsequently, few locals spotted a fire in the forest near Coonoor and rushed to the spot where they observed the wreckage of military helicopter engulfed in flames. Rescue teams from the local administration in the vicinity reached the site and attempted to recover the survivors from the crash site."

