IAF Chopper Of CDS Rawat Lost Air Base Contact 7 Mins Before Planned Landing: Defence Min

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday made a statement in Parliament providing details about the IAF helicopter crash that killed Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others. The Defence Minister, while explaining the tragic incident at the house, said that the Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying the defence personnel, lost all contact a few minutes before its scheduled landing.

"Gen Bipin Rawat was on a scheduled visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington to interact with the Student Officers. The Air Force Mi-17 V5 helicopter took off from Sulur Air Base at 11:48 AM yesterday and was expected to land at Wellington by 12:15 PM. Air Traffic Control at Sulur Air Base lost contact with the helicopter at approximately 12:08 PM,” Rajnath Singh stated.

Furthermore, he informed that the locals spotted a fire in the forest near Coonoor and rushed to the spot, where they observed the wreckage of a military helicopter engulfed in flames. Adding to the information about the crash, Rajnath Singh also revealed that the IAF had ordered a tri-services enquiry headed by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh.

The time of the chopper losing contact will be a key point in the investigation. Following the address, the minister paid homage to the deceased persons and expressed condolences to the bereaved families. He also informed that the Chief of Defence Staff would be cremated with full military honours.

CDS Bipin Rawat killed in tragic IAF helicopter crash

In a fateful accident, an Indian Air Force helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Dr Madhulika Rawat, and 11 members of his staff crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. 13 out of 14 passengers onboard succumbed to the injuries in the crash with one survivor being kept on life-support. The IAF has now retrieved the chopper's Black Box from the crash site.

