IAF Commemorates 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' With 75 Rafales, Jaguars Elephant Walk

The Indian Air Force on Tuesday commemorated 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' with a 75 aircraft Elephant Walk to mark India's 75 years of Independence.

Bhavyata Kagrana
IAF's Gusts of Rafales for Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
@IAF_MCC_Twitter

To mark the celebrations of 75 years of India's Independence under the event 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,' the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted an “Elephant Walk” with Gusts of Rafales Prowl of Jaguars.

Swift, Lethal #75@75 for 75 years of Independence
@IAF_MCC_Twitter

As per the Indian Air Force, the celebrations were marked with Swift and Lethal #75@75 as the nation completed 75 years of Independence on August 15. IAF commemorated India’s 75 years of Independence.

IAF celebrates Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
@IAF_MCC_Twitter

PM Modi had initiated the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations for 75 years of independence from British Raj. To commemorate the monumental occasion, IAF also came forward with 'swift, lethal' charge.

IAF tweets initial visuals of the celebration
@IAF_MCC_Twitter

In a tweet, the Indian Air Force wrote 'Stay tuned for more...' and shared initial visuals of the 75 aircraft set to mark the celebrations of 75 years of Independence with 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebration across India
@IAF_MCC_Twitter

As India started celebrating 75 years of Independence with 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,' the IAF on August 15 had organised a tri-services skydiving demonstration with 75 skydivers in the western sector.

