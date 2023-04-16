IAF Conducts Firefighting As Fire Continues For The Sixth Day Near Coimbatore

As forest fire continues for the sixth day in the Madukkarai forest range in Coimbatore district, the Indian Air Force on Sunday, April 16, initiated aerial firefighting using a Mi 17 V5 helicopter of AF Stn Sulur fitted with a 'Bambi Bucket' to douse the flames.

A chopper was deployed by the Southern Air Command for the firefighting based on the request from the Tamil Nadu government. According to sources, the Indian Air Force team is drawing water from a check dam, which is around 2 km away from the fire-affected steep patch of the forest.

#WATCH | Information was received at HQ Southern Air Command about a forest fire in the Madukkarai Range of Coimbatore Forest Division. At first light on 16 April 23, Mi 17 V5 helicopter of AF Stn Sulur was pressed into 'Bambi Bucket' operations for dousing the fire. The… pic.twitter.com/U8dQFuf7bB — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2023

According to sources, as many as over 150 forest department staff from five forest divisions along with the 75 local tribal people have been jointly involved in dousing off the fire at the rocky hill in Nadhegoundenpudur village near Alandurai.

According to Forest Department Officials, the fire was first noticed on the steep and rocky terrain of the forest in the Bolampatti block II reserve forest of the Madukkarai forest range on April 11. Grasses and bushes were burnt in the fire and downhill as fireballs.

According to the forest department officials, a team has been deployed to clear parts of vegetation to prevent the spread of forest fires.