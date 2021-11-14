IAF Conducts Trial Run On Airstrip Ahead Of Purvanchal Expressway Inauguration By PM Modi

The Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted trial runs on the airstrip on Sunday, ahead of the inauguration of Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the expressway by landing on the airstrip in a C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft on November 16. The inaugural landing will be followed by the display of prowess by the IAF's Fighter Aircrafts. The Surya Kiran Aerobatic team will also be showcasing a special flypast on the occasion.

Purvanchal Expressway to be backbone of eastern UP economy: Yogi Adityanath

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the Purvanchal Expressway will be the backbone of the economy of the state’s eastern region. The CM, who was here to review the preparations for the inauguration of the expressway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 16 said its foundation was laid in 2018 and was completed in barely 19 months despite the COVID pandemic.

"This expressway will prove to be the backbone of Eastern UP. Its inauguration will be in a grand way, accompanied by an air show as a three-and-a-half-km long stretch near Sultanpur has been developed as an airstrip for emergency landing of aircraft," he said.

Stating that Eastern Uttar Pradesh was neglected after independence, Chief Minister said the development under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi is going on with a lot of employment opportunities. "Industrial hubs will also be established at eight places on this expressway and its notification has been issued," he said.

The Purvanchal Expressway is being developed as a part of the government’s plan to build emergency landing facilities for fighter planes around the country. The 354 kilometre-long Purvanchal expressway will connect Uttar Pradesh’s (UP) state capital Lucknow with the eastern districts like Mau, Azamgarh, Barabanki, and establish links with the two major cities of Prayagraj and Varanasi. A 3.3 km stretch has also been developed near Sultanpur district to allow fighter aircraft to make emergency landings. The Emergency Landing Strip has been prepared with modern designing techniques with required borders and parking facilities.