IAF Contingent Returning From Ex Cobra Warrior UK, Take Off After Hault In Riyadh

The contingents of the Indian air force who participated in the joint training exercises with six other air forces as part of the multilateral exercise 'Cobra Warrior' in the United Kingdom has taken off for India after an administrative halt in Saudi Arabia. The exercise was a month long exercise between the air forces of multiple nations including India. This is the first time Indian air force participated in this exercise.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh tweeted “On 30 March, @IAF_MCC contingent of 8 aircraft including 5 Mirage 2000 fighters with 145 Air warriors took off from Saudi Arabia for India after a 2 administrative halt. During their stay in the Kingdom, the contingent was extended all hospitality and assistance by the Saudi authorities”.

Exercise Cobra Warrior

Exercise Cobra Warrior was held at the Waddington Air Force Base of the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom from March 6 to March 24 this year. The multilateral air exercise saw participation from Finland, Sweden, South Africa, US and Singapore alongside the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force and the IAF. The IAF sent two C-17 Globemasters, IL-78 midair refuelling planes along with Mirage 2000 fighters. The purpose of this exercise was to partake in a variety of fighter aircraft engagements and pick up best practices from different air forces.



The Indian Embassy Riyadh tweeted about the halt and told about the hospitality that was given to them by the Saudi authorities and thanked them for their support and assistance to the IAF.

The exercise involved high-intensity, large force and tactical air warfighting operations. The Mirage 2000s were drawn from all three existing squadrons, even those who took part in the February 2019 Balakot air strikes. This exercise is designed to provide advanced training NATO and allied aircrew in a simulated, high threat environment. The inaugral Exercise Cobra Warrior was held in September 2005 at Royal Air Force base Coningsby in the UK and since then, it has been held biennially, Cobra Warrior provides a realistic training environment for the Indian Air Force pilots and support crews, and enhances their combat readiness.



The Cobra warrior is a multilateral air exercise. The Royal Air Force trains pilots from various nations while the drill is underway. The practice has been going on for more than ten years. This exercise Cobra Warrior is considered one of the most challenging exercises in the world.The training regimen of the exercise involved high intensity tactical air warfighting operations by a large force. The RAF provided special training to pilots from the participating countries. It included Qualified Space Instructors Courses, Multi-Engine Tactics, Surveillance, and Qualified Weapons Instructors.



Participating in this practice for the first time were Finland, India, and Saudi Arabia. The Mirage 2000 aircraft were deployed instead of the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas because they were preoccupied with another drill. Six Eurofighter Typhoons were flown by the Saudi Arabian Air Force from the RAF Coningsby station, while six FA/18 Super Hornets and six F-16s were flown by the Indian, Finnish, and Belgian air forces from the Waddington air base.