IAF Crash Survivor Group Captain Varun Singh On Life-support, All Efforts To Save Him: RM

Following the devastating IAF helicopter crash in Coonoor wherein 13 out of 14 persons on board, including CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, perished on Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that the lone survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh, 'is on life support in the Military Hospital at Wellington and all efforts are being made to save his life'.

The statement refers to the crash of a military helicopter in the noon of December 8, with India’s first Chief of Defence Staff and his spouse on board, which was headed to Wellington. "Group Captain Varun Singh is on life support; every effort is being made to save him," Rajnath Singh said while addressing the Lok Sabha on December 9.

It is pertinent to note that Group Captain Varun Singh, who hails from Kanhauli in Deoria, is currently in critical condition and the state is under constant endeavour to save him, the Defence Minister further said. Group Captain Varun Singh is the recipient of the Shaurya Chakra, accorded to him on Independence Day, 2021, for an act of 'exceptional gallantry'.

The Statement by Defence Ministry Both the Houses of Parliament read, " All those recovered from the wreckage were rushed to the Military Hospital, Wellington. Latest reports have confirmed that out of the total 14 persons on board the ill-fated helicopter, 13 have succumbed to their injuries. The dead include the spouse of the CDS Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lt Col Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel including the Air Force helicopter crew. Their names are Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, Junior Warrant Officer Rana Pratap Das, Junior Warrant Officer Arakkal Pradeep, Havildar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, Lance Naik B Sai Teja. Group Captain Varun Singh is on life support in the Military Hospital at Wellington and all efforts are being made to save his life."

As per ANI, Group Captain Varun Singh’s health condition is critical but stable. He is under watch and if required, he can be shifted from the Military Hospital, Wellington, to the Command Hospital, Bangalore."

The Defence Minister apprised, "Gen Bipin Rawat was on a scheduled visit to Defence ServicesStaff College, Wellington to interact with the Student Officers. The Air Force Mi 17 V 5 helicopter took off from Sulur Air Base at 11:48 AM yesterday and was expected to land at Wellington by 12:15 PM. Air Traffic Control at Sulur Air Base lost contact with the helicopter at approximately 12:08 PM. Subsequently, a few locals spotted a fire in the forest near Coonoor and rushed to the spot where they observed the wreckage of a military helicopter engulfed in flames. Rescue teams from the local administration in the vicinity reached the site and attempted to recover the survivors from the crash site."

A tri-Service enquiry regarding the incident has been ordered by Indian Air Force, headed by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command, the Ministry apprised.