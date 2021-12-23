IAF Defers Discharge Of Woman Officer On Maternity Leave After Court Intervention

After a military court intervened in the case, the IAF changed its mind about releasing a woman officer who was on maternity leave after giving birth to a premature baby. According to the case's attorney, Colonel I S Singh (Retd), the issue concerns Squadron Leader Anju Gehlot, a short-service commissioned woman officer in the IAF's flying branch.

"She had approached the Principal Bench of the Armed Forces Tribunal because she was aggrieved by the Air Force's order that she would be forcibly discharged from service on medical grounds on December 23, 2021, despite the fact that she was already on duly sanctioned maternity leave until March 11, next year," he said. The woman officer had become a low medical category case, which rendered her permanently incapable of flying responsibilities, and she had been allocated exclusively ground duties since then, according to the counsel.

Maternity leave in Air Force for women Officers

"Instead of being transferred to the ground duties branch as legally required, she was submitted to an Invalidating Medical Board (IMB) in order to forcibly discharge her from duty on medical grounds." Meanwhile, because she gave birth to a premature baby in November, the competent Airforce authority awarded her six months of maternity leave, which will last until March 11, 2022.

Meanwhile, on December 10, 2021, Air Headquarters accepted the IMB proceedings and ordered her to be removed from service effective December 23, despite the fact that she was on maternity leave until March 11, 2022. Her request to extend her release date until the end of her maternity leave was also denied, so she went to the Armed Forces Tribunal.

The AFT Principal bench, led by Chairman Justice Rajendra Menon (Retd), agreed to the female officer's request to have her release date extended and urged the IAF to reconsider her case. The IAF accepted the court's request and declared in court that she would be released only when her maternity leave was over on March 11 of next year.

Women Officers in Armed forces

Over the last few years, Indian women have broken the glass ceiling by enlisting in the armed forces, including the Indian Army, Navy, CRPF, and Airforce, in large numbers to serve their nation. For many years, women's roles in the armed forces were limited to the medical profession, but the Indian Armed Forces have pushed women's strength and passion, signalling a major shift toward gender parity in one of the world's most male-dominated professions. Women in the military are breaking down societal boundaries and setting new standards.

(with inputs from ANI)