In a recent development, India Air Force (IAF) deployed its Cheetal helicopter to rescue an Italian mountaineer, who is stranded on a mountain top in the Kargil sector in the Zaskar Range of the Himalayas.

According to sources from IAF, the operations are in progress and all required logistics have been deployed.

IAF said that the operations may take time due to the terrain

(This is a developing story, further information is awaited)